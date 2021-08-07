Most read
- Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders will host a graduate hooding ceremony Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will honor the 34 students who have graduated with a master’s degree in communication disorders
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Rises Past High Point
- Aug. 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Marshall Men Defeat Rice
- July 31 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Wayne's Women Defeat Buffalo Putnam in St. Joe Invitational
- New Marshall BoG Members Sworn-In, Hear Updates On Presidential Search
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
PREPPING: Building Your Own Rifle Is the Perfect Family Project
His comment has come back to me over the years, especially after, for Christmas, my wife gifted my son and I a jig for completing an unfinished AR-15 lower receiver. Like my great uncle, we built our own.
We recommend the experience.
Read more at Reason.com