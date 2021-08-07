PREPPING: Building Your Own Rifle Is the Perfect Family Project

 Saturday, August 7, 2021 - 11:50

I remember one of my mother's uncles, at a picnic, responding to a comment about a proposed gun ban with a laconic "Doesn't matter. We'll build our own." Building rifles was his hobby, I learned during that day of grilling and shooting on his land in long-ago rural New Jersey.

His comment has come back to me over the years, especially after, for Christmas, my wife gifted my son and I a jig for completing an unfinished AR-15 lower receiver. Like my great uncle, we built our own.

We recommend the experience.

