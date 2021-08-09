Aug. 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, August 9, 2021 - 20:00

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03645 08/08/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-03646 08/08/2021 Battery Open
MPD21-0277 08/08/2021 Battery; Petit Larceny; Robbery - 1st Degree Open
HPD21-03644 08/08/2021 DUI greater than .150; Insurance Required; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
AHPD21-03643 08/08/2021   Open
HPD21-03643 08/08/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings Closed
HPD21-03642 08/08/2021 Information Report Open
CCSO21-1245 08/08/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-03640 08/08/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03641 08/08/2021 Domestic Assault Closed
HPD21-03638 08/08/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-03637 08/08/2021 THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Closed
HPD21-03636 08/08/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-03639 08/08/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03634 08/08/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-03635 08/08/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices Open
HPD21-03632 08/08/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
HPD21-03633 08/08/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
HPD21-03631 08/08/2021 Found Property Closed