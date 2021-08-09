Most read
Aug. 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03645
|08/08/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-03646
|08/08/2021
|Battery
|Open
|MPD21-0277
|08/08/2021
|Battery; Petit Larceny; Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-03644
|08/08/2021
|DUI greater than .150; Insurance Required; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|AHPD21-03643
|08/08/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03643
|08/08/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings
|Closed
|HPD21-03642
|08/08/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-1245
|08/08/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-03640
|08/08/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03641
|08/08/2021
|Domestic Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-03638
|08/08/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03637
|08/08/2021
|THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH
|Closed
|HPD21-03636
|08/08/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-03639
|08/08/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03634
|08/08/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-03635
|08/08/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices
|Open
|HPD21-03632
|08/08/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|HPD21-03633
|08/08/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-03631
|08/08/2021
|Found Property
|Closed