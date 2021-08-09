Second Saturday Market - August 14th

Huntington, WV - Kick the weekend off right with a little shoppin+g, music, and good food at Heritage Station at the Second Saturday Market!

Join us at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, for the Second Saturday Market this Saturday, July 14th, 10 am - 3 pm.





Market vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. This month’s market includes the eclectic folk trio Cypress Band performing noon - 2 pm. Miss Olivia with the Cabell County Public Library will host a children’s craft from 10 am - 2 pm. This month kids will have the opportunity to make their own birdfeeder!

Stop in Nomada Bakery for a cool drink and delicious food and The Red Caboose for even more locally made artisan goods. The Haute Wick Social will have a pop-up shop in front of their building so you can get your candle fix while you’re here!

Plan to visit the other shops at Heritage Station - Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie, and Birds of a Feather. Other tenants of Heritage Station include GHPRD, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, Brown Dog Yoga and The Chessie Room.

Vendors include:

Zane Pinson- ceramics & mixed media

A. Morris Artworks - mixed media art & jewelry

Perfectly Imperfect Home Goods - leather jewelry & home goods

Reflection in a Pool - photography

Lindy Jefferys - home goods

Knots of Decay - jewelry & fine art

Sage Hollow Crafts - crochet toys & home goods

April Meade - fine art

Euforia - bath & beauty products

Music:

The Cypress Band noon - 2 pm

Kids’ Craft:

Make Your Own Birdfeeder - 10 am - 2 pm

The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings include local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options.

The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV. For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom.