Faith-Based Documentary 'ENDS OF THE EARTH' Comes to Movie Theaters Nationwide for a Two-Night Only Cinematic Event on October 18 and 21

/ -- From Change Media and Mission Aviation Fellowship, the inspirational documentary ENDS OF THE EARTH will debut in movie theaters nationwide for two nights this October. The film weaves together past and present stories about the incredible lengths pilots, missionaries and local believers go to in order to bring the love of Jesus to isolated communities.





Fathom Events and Collide Media Group partner to present this unique event in U.S. cinemas on Monday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:00 p.m. local time (both days). The film will also be released to churches the same day as the theatrical release through Fathom's Faith Content Network. Audiences in both cinema and churches will get to experience an exclusive panel discussion featuring members of Mission Aviation Fellowship following the event.

A documentary exploring faith, passion and how hope emerges from tragedy, ENDS OF THE EARTH weaves together true stories of MAF pilots — past and present — who strive with missionaries and local believers to take the gospel to the most remote places on earth. The film will also feature Pastor David Platt, Founder of Radical which trains and equips churches and followers of Christ to spread the Gospel across the globe.

"We believe that every follower of Christ should have a passion for missions," said Mission Aviation Fellowship President and CEO David Holsten. "Some will be called to go, others will be called to use their gifts to support, and all are called to pray that people will accept the life-changing salvation that comes through Jesus Christ"

"We are excited about the next generation of men and women at Moody ready to fulfill their purpose and calling," said President of Moody Bible Institute, Dr. Mark Jobe. "And, we are praying fervently that the Lord uses this powerful film to inspire some of them as mission aviators to proclaim the gospel to the ends of the earth! Moody looks forward to building our strong partnership with MAF in our efforts to make the gospel available to every person."

"This is an important film that will challenge and inspire audiences," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt added. "Fathom is thrilled to be partnering with Collide again to give this documentary a nationwide platform and to expand our inspirational and documentary offerings to cinema audiences."

Tickets for ENDS OF THE EARTH can be purchased online by visiting fathomevents.com/events/Ends-of-the-Earth or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theaters will be available on the Fathom Events website.