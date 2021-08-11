Nuclear Contamination in Ohio is being tracked by Dr. Michael Ketterer, who has a PhD in Analytical Chemistry and has worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Enforcement, taught John Carroll University, Northern Arizona University

Most read
- Nuclear Contamination in Ohio is being tracked by Dr. Michael Ketterer, who has a PhD in Analytical Chemistry and has worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Enforcement, taught at John Carroll University, Northern Arizona University, Metropolitan State University of Denver, and at University of Denver. Since 2000, Michael has been conducting studies of plutonium in the environment, publishing and lecturing extensively, and has analyzed samples from locations worldwide. He is currently studying plutonium dioxide particles in soils near the former Rocky Flats facility in Colorado, and fingerprinting off-site contaminants near the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in southern Ohio. Michael is currently Professor Emeritus of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Northern Arizona University. We spoke on Friday, August 6, 2021.
- LINK to NH #413, May 22, 2021: Radioactive Contamination in Ohio School SPECIAL: Whistleblower Vina Colley Exposes Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant History http://nuclearhotseat.com/2019/05/22/radioactive-contamination-ohio-school-whistleblower-vina-colley-exposes-truth-nh-413/
- TV Report by Duane Pohlman, WKRC-TV
- http://nuclearhotseat.com/2021/08/11/nuclear-contamination-in-ohio-radia...