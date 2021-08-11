Most read
- Aug. 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Aug. 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- IMAGES: Celebrating Rosies That Changed America in World War II
- Aug. 12 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Thousands Gather to Send Off Marshall Team to WVU
- Aug. 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
Marshall Health Begins Free Sports Medicine Screening Clinics Aug. 14
Experienced sports medicine physicians and staff from Marshall Orthopaedics, Marshall Family Medicine and Cabell Huntington Hospital provide free evaluations and assessments on orthopaedic conditions or injuries and advise on next steps. Treatment is not provided during the evaluation. Patients will be charged for any bracing or imaging services and readings.
In addition, the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute offers walk-in availability for standard appointments 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Clinics are open to athletes and active people of all ages. No appointment is necessary. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are required. Saturday screening clinics will run Aug. 14 through May 7, except holidays.
For more information, contact the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute by phone at 304-691-1880 or visit www.marshallsportsmedicine.org.