Huntington Street Sweeping Schedule

The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America (SCA) will continue citywide street sweeping Monday, August 9, as part of an effor

t to minimize the impact of storm water on Huntington’s roadways and prevent pollution.

It is important to note that this is not a beautification effort but rather a critical action to keep debris from entering the system and treatment plant

Residents are asked to keep an eye out for new signage being implemented this season to provide more advanced notice. Every Friday, large, yellow signs will be placed along street sweeping routes for the following week to inform residents that street sweeping is scheduled to occur in their area and to watch for “No Parking” signs.

The day before street sweeping occurs in a particular area, the large, yellow signs will be replaced with white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs that remind residents to remove their vehicles from the roadway during scheduled street sweeping hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Huntington Police Department will patrol and issue citations to vehicles parked in the sweeping zone during the scheduled hours.

Only curbed streets will be swept, and residents are prohibited from placing grass clippings, leaves and tree limbs in the street. Street sweepers will not remove these items.

The schedule for the weeks of August 9-13 and August 16-20 are as follows:

8/9: Section 5 (Highlawn)

8/10: Section 6 (Area around MU football stadium/Fairfield East/Walnut Hills) 8/11: Section 6 (Area around MU football stadium/Fairfield East/Walnut Hills) 8/12: Section 7 (Walnut Hills/Gallaher Village/Forest Hills) 8/13: Section 7 (Walnut Hills/Gallaher Village/Forest Hills) 8/16: Section 8 (Fairfield West/Southeast Hills) 8/17: Section 8 (Fairfield West/Southeast Hills) 8/18: Section 9 (Fairfield West/Area around MU campus) 8/19: Section 9 (Fairfield West/Area around MU campus) 8/20: Section 10 (Downtown area/Southside)

The schedule will be set on a weekly basis, although it will be subject to change due to weather conditions. In the event of weather effecting the schedule, operations will be pushed back accordingly to the day or days affected.

Since 2015, SCA has swept more than 5,000 miles of streets and removed more than 16 million pounds of dirt and debris

For schedule information about street sweeping, visit www.huntingtonsb.com, call Jay Edwards at 304-781-1911 or email jedwards@huntingtonsb.com.