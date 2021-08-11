Most read
- Aug. 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Aug. 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- IMAGES: Celebrating Rosies That Changed America in World War II
- Aug. 12 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Thousands Gather to Send Off Marshall Team to WVU
- Aug. 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
HPD Investigating Robbery of Route 60 Business
Officers responded to a 911 call around 8 a.m. at Smokie’s Smoke Shop, located at 1407 U.S. 60.
According to detectives, an employee said a man produced a weapon in the store, and demanded money. The employees cooperated and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount cash before fleeing the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a male of undetermined race with a lean build and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. His face was covered with a mask that had eye holes cut in it.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit at (304)696-4420 or HPD’s Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (304)696-4444.