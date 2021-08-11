HPD Investigating Robbery of Route 60 Business

The Huntington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday morning on the 1400 block of U.S. Route 60.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 8 a.m. at Smokie’s Smoke Shop, located at 1407 U.S. 60.

According to detectives, an employee said a man produced a weapon in the store, and demanded money. The employees cooperated and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a male of undetermined race with a lean build and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. His face was covered with a mask that had eye holes cut in it.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit at (304)696-4420 or HPD’s Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (304)696-4444.