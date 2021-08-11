Aug. 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Wednesday, August 11, 2021 - 19:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03682 08/10/2021 runaway juvenile Closed
MPD21-0278 08/10/2021 DUI less than .150; Insurance Required; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03683 08/10/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-03681 08/10/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03680 08/10/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-03679 08/10/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-03678 08/10/2021 Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree Open
HPD21-03677 08/10/2021 B & E; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-03676 08/10/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
VHPD21-03674 08/10/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-03671 08/10/2021 Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed
CCSO21-1257 08/10/2021 Obstructing by making false statements to officer; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-03673 08/10/2021 Shoplifting Closed
HPD21-03672 08/10/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-03675 08/10/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
VHPD21-03670 08/10/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-03668 08/10/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
HPD21-03669 08/10/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-03666 08/10/2021 Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Closed
HPD21-03665 08/10/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-1256 08/10/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Sexual assault in the second degree Open
HPD21-03664 08/10/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Underage Consumption Closed
CCSO21-1255 08/10/2021 information report Open