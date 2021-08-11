Most read
Aug. 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03682
|08/10/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Closed
|MPD21-0278
|08/10/2021
|DUI less than .150; Insurance Required; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03683
|08/10/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03681
|08/10/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03680
|08/10/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03679
|08/10/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03678
|08/10/2021
|Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree
|Open
|HPD21-03677
|08/10/2021
|B & E; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-03676
|08/10/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|VHPD21-03674
|08/10/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-03671
|08/10/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1257
|08/10/2021
|Obstructing by making false statements to officer; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-03673
|08/10/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-03672
|08/10/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-03675
|08/10/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|VHPD21-03670
|08/10/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-03668
|08/10/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|HPD21-03669
|08/10/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-03666
|08/10/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES
|Closed
|HPD21-03665
|08/10/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-1256
|08/10/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Sexual assault in the second degree
|Open
|HPD21-03664
|08/10/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Underage Consumption
|Closed
|CCSO21-1255
|08/10/2021
|information report
|Open