WV COVID Up, Delta Here; FDA Thursday to Authorize Booster for Immune Comprised

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday will authorize third doses of Pfizer and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines for people with weakened immune systems, in a bid to bolster their protection against infection as the highly contagious Delta variant circulates.

The agency will amend the emergency-use authorizations for the two vaccines to allow a relatively small number of immunocompromised adults to get an additional dose, according to a person familiar with the decision. The policy is designed to help people who may not have gotten adequate protection from the initial two-dose Pfizer or Moderna regimen because of their weakened immune systems, the person said.

The pending move by the FDA has been expected for some time, as experts say boosters can help people who may not have as strong an immune response to the vaccines.

Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that extra shots would be OK’d for vulnerable groups “as soon as the data gets to us.”

“There’s no doubt that over time, you’re going to have an attenuation of protection,” Fauci said of boosters

Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others. To reduce their risk of becoming infected with the Delta variant and potentially spreading it to others: CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people:

Wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Fully vaccinated people might choose to mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated. People who are at increased risk for severe disease include older adults and those who have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, overweight or obesity, and heart conditions.



With cases of COVID-19 continuing to spike, Gov. Justice continued his urgent calls for more West Virginians to get vaccinated.



“We’ve vaccinated 1,700 folks since Monday. While that’s good in a lot of ways, it’s not enough; it’s nowhere close to enough,” Gov. Justice said.



“We do not have people running to the fire like they should right now.”





The map is covered in large swaths of red – indicating high community transmission rates across much of the country – and features many more high risk areas than the same map from just one month ago.



“It’s plain to see this Delta variant is here,” Gov. Justice said. “I urge and urge everyone to move and get vaccinated. The vaccines are tremendously effective against this variant.”



Gov. Justice went on to report that there are now 161 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant that have been identified in 35 counties across the state.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now reached 4,625. In the two days since the Governor’s previous briefing, over 600 new cases have been identified. The current case total is also more than five times higher than the number of cases just one month ago. Hospitalizations also continue to increase statewide. There are currently 275 active hospitalizations in West Virginia, up 58 since the Governor’s previous briefing on Monday. Of those patients, 114 are in the ICU, up 44 since the Governor’s previous briefing. Of the individuals currently hospitalized, 41.5% are in the ICU and 16% are on ventilators.