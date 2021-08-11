Most read
WV COVID Up, Delta Here; FDA Thursday to Authorize Booster for Immune Comprised
The agency will amend the emergency-use authorizations for the two vaccines to allow a relatively small number of immunocompromised adults to get an additional dose, according to a person familiar with the decision. The policy is designed to help people who may not have gotten adequate protection from the initial two-dose Pfizer or Moderna regimen because of their weakened immune systems, the person said.
The pending move by the FDA has been expected for some time, as experts say boosters can help people who may not have as strong an immune response to the vaccines.
Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that extra shots would be OK’d for vulnerable groups “as soon as the data gets to us.”
“There’s no doubt that over time, you’re going to have an attenuation of protection,” Fauci said of boosters
Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others. To reduce their risk of becoming infected with the Delta variant and potentially spreading it to others: CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people:
- Wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
- Fully vaccinated people might choose to mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated. People who are at increased risk for severe disease include older adults and those who have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, overweight or obesity, and heart conditions.
With cases of COVID-19 continuing to spike, Gov. Justice continued his urgent calls for more West Virginians to get vaccinated.
“We’ve vaccinated 1,700 folks since Monday. While that’s good in a lot of ways, it’s not enough; it’s nowhere close to enough,” Gov. Justice said.
“We do not have people running to the fire like they should right now.”
