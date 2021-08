WV Marquee Cinema Times Beginning Friday Aug. 13

With the virus partially under control, cinemas return to full schedules in many cities. Management may require proof of vaccination and a mask in certain areas.

As NY and LA reopened, studios have ventured back to new releases.

This week, Don't Breathe 2, Respect, and Free Guy. Next Thursday evening, The Protege premieres:

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody, Anna is the world's most skilled contract killer. However, when Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge for the man who taught her everything she knows. As Anna becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer, their confrontation turns deadly, and the loose ends of a life spent killing weave themselves ever tighter.

Daily Times Starting Aug. 13

BECKLEY, WV

Marquee Galleria

The Protege (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



Don't Breathe 2 (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 1:15, 2:30, 4:15, 5:00, 6:55, 7:25, 9:20, 9:50



Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40



Free Guy 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 6:30



Respect (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35



The Suicide Squad (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50



The Green Knight (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 6:10, 9:05



Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35



Stillwater (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:20, 6:25, 9:30



Old (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40



Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:15, 3:35, 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 12:15, 3:35

Sun - Thu: 12:15, 3:35, 6:00, 9:00



Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:55



Black Widow (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



The Forever Purge (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:25, 3:00, 6:05, 9:50

Sun: 12:25, 9:50

Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:00, 6:05, 9:50

Wed & Thu: 12:25, 9:50



F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 9:30

Sun - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Batman (1989) (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Highlands





Don't Breathe 2 (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 1:15, 2:30, 4:15, 5:00, 6:55, 7:25, 9:20, 9:50



Free Guy (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40



Free Guy 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 6:30



Respect (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35



The Suicide Squad (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50



The Green Knight (R)

Fri - Thu: 6:30, 9:30



Jungle Cruise (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35



Stillwater (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:15, 6:25, 9:30



Old (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40



Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30



Black Widow (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG)

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:25

Sun: 12:50, 9:50

Mon & Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:25

Wed: 12:50, 9:50

Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:25



The Forever Purge (R)

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50



F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



Batman (1989) (PG-13)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Marquee Showplace

Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50

Mon - Wed: 3:50, 6:50

Thu: 3:50 PM



Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Old (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Partial Nudity; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri - Sun: 7:00, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM



Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) Cartoon Violence; Language

Fri: 3:30 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30 PM



Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) Language; Strong Violence

Thu: 6:50 PM

HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Pullman Square 16

The Protege (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



Don't Breathe 2 (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 1:15, 2:30, 4:15, 5:00, 6:55, 7:25, 9:20, 9:50



Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40



Free Guy 3D (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 6:30



Respect (PG-13) Mature Thematic Content; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language Including Racial Epithets; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35



The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50



The Green Knight (R) Graphic Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25



Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05



Stillwater (R) Language

Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 2:55, 6:00, 9:05



Old (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Partial Nudity; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40



Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri - Thu: 8:45 PM



Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) Strong Language; Terror; Violence

Fri - Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 4:25, 6:55, 9:15

Mon: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 9:15

Tue - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 4:25, 6:55, 9:15



Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) Cartoon Violence; Language

Fri - Wed: 11:55 AM, 2:35, 5:30

Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:35



Black Widow (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) Action; Mild Language; Rude Humor

Fri - Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 6:35



The Forever Purge (R) Language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Thu: 9:50 PM



F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30



The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) Disturbing Images; Terror; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:15, 9:55

Sun: 12:35, 9:55

Mon: 12:35, 3:35, 6:15, 9:55

Tue: 12:35, 3:35, 6:15, 9:15

Wed: 12:35, 9:55

Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:15, 9:55



Batman (1989) (PG-13) Action; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Southridge

The Protege (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



Don't Breathe 2 (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:15, 4:15, 6:55, 9:20



Don't Breathe 2 (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Free Guy (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10



Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 7:00, 9:40



Free Guy 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 9:25

Sun: 4:00, 9:50

Mon & Tue: 4:00, 9:25

Wed: 4:00, 9:50

Thu: 4:00, 9:25



Respect (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35



The Suicide Squad (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:20, 9:50



Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50



Stillwater (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:15, 6:25, 9:30



Old (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Thu: 1:00, 9:40



Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Sun: 12:25 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Wed: 12:25 PM

Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25



Black Widow (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45



Batman (1989) (PG-13) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Marquee Wytheville 8

Don't Breathe 2 (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40



Respect (PG-13) Mature Thematic Content; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language Including Racial Epithets; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35



The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50



Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35



Stillwater (R) Language

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:15, 6:25, 9:30



Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) Cartoon Violence; Language

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15