Affirm Films Reveals Trailer for Kendrick Brothers' 'Show Me The Father' Documentary

Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films and the Kendrick Brothers, in association with the Fatherhood CoMission, reveal the trailer for the filmmakers' first documentary, Kendrick Brothers' SHOW ME THE FATHER, coming to theaters September 10, 2021.

The trailer features clips and quotes from each of the five key stories interwoven together in the movie.





Including a combination of cinematic story-telling, inspirational dialogue, and heart-wrenching drama, SHOW ME THE FATHER features personal interviews from former NFL player Sherman Smith, best-selling author and pastor Dr. Tony Evans, former NFL player Deland McCullough, Focus on the Family President Jim Daly, former NFL player Eddie George and Filmmakers Alex and Stephen Kendrick.

"This documentary illustrates the Biblical principle of a father's role to transfer the character, person and purposes of God through him, to his offspring," said Dr. Tony Evans, Senior Pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship. "As men, we need to be modeling what our Heavenly Father is like. I look forward to this documentary changing society's perspective of what fatherhood should be."

"The words that a father speaks over his children are so crucial," said filmmaker Alex Kendrick. "Children remember everything you say. That's why the characteristics of love, patience, kindness, goodness and faithfulness that are present in God the Father are so important to impart to your children. My brothers and I are grateful for the impact our father had on our lives and there is no way that we could have told the stories we've told in the manner we did without our father's influence."

SYNOPSIS: Everyone has a unique father story. Whether positive or painful, it's always personal and can deeply affect the core of our identity and direction of our lives. The Kendrick Brothers' SHOW ME THE FATHER is the first documentary film from the creators of WAR ROOM, OVERCOMER, FIREPROOF, and COURAGEOUS. Featuring a variety of amazing, true stories, this captivating movie takes audiences of all ages on an inspiring and emotional cinematic journey. Providing a fresh perspective on the roles of fathers in today's society, SHOW ME THE FATHER invites you to think differently about how you view your earthly father and also how you personally relate to God. Opening in theaters September 10, 2021.

"I was honored the Kendrick Brothers included my story of being fatherless in their film," said Focus on the Family President Jim Daly. "They've produced a compelling and moving documentary that points all of us to our Heavenly Father, who promises to meet and minister to us wherever we are on our life's journey."

The film is produced by Mark Miller and directed by Rick Altizer. SHOW ME THE FATHER follows the Kendricks' previous features OVERCOMER, FIREPROOF, COURAGEOUS, FACING THE GIANTS, and the #1 box-office hit, WAR ROOM. Also from the Kendrick Brothers this fall, COURAGEOUS LEGACY debuts with a special 10-year anniversary limited release in theaters beginning October 15, 2021.



