Marshall School of Medicine cancels major scholarship fundraiser

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announced today that it is canceling its largest annual scholarship fundraiser, Standing Out in Our Field, for 2021. The event, which traditionally draws a crowd of 500 attendees, was set for Aug. 28.

“Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across our state and region, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this beloved event,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “The nature of the Delta variant has proved particularly virulent, and as a medical school, we must lead by example and model behaviors that prevent further community spread.”

The outdoor event, hosted on a 10-acre farm in Proctorville, Ohio, raises more than $100,000 annually for student scholarships. Nearly 85% of the school’s 325 medical students rely on scholarships and/or loans to cover their medical school expenses.

“Thank you to our sponsors for their steadfast support of this event and our medical school over the years,” said Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “To help with our scholarship effort, we have created a GoFundMe account, and I encourage you to visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/standing-out-in-our-field-7.”

Sponsors for the 2021 event included:

Dean’s Circle: Mountain Health Network – Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center

MS-III: Maxor National Pharmacy Services; Valley Health Systems Inc.

MS-II: Champion Industries; E.P. Leach & Sons; Holzer Health System; OVP Health; Radiology Inc.; Radon Medical Imaging; Retina Consultants

MS-I: Edward Tucker Architects Inc., Marshall Health, Diane C. & Maurice A. Mufson, M.D.; NorthStar Anesthesia; Ohio Valley Bank; Pleasant Valley Hospital; Thomas Health System

Band: West Virginia Mutual Insurance Company

Wine: Anonymous; Radon Medical Imaging; Wilmink Smith Cline Wealth Advisors

Additional Sponsors: Walmart #2244; WoodmenLife

The event was also canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but organizers are hopeful that Standing Out in Our Field will be able to return in 2022.

For questions, please contact Holmes by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-691-1711. For ticket refunds, please contact Tami Fletcher by e-mail at fletcher@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-691-1701.