Pro Life News Conference on U.S. Capitol Steps Thursday

A peaceful pro-life news conference will be held Thursday, Aug. 12 on the U.S. Capitol Steps. Capitol Police tell group they may be "subject to arrest" for having demonstration on the steps of the Capitol where Congresswoman Bush held her protest last week.

Stanton Public Policy Center says they will move forward with their event even if they are arrested for their peaceful and prayerful witness.

Pro-life/human rights advocates to hold peaceful public witness and news conference in support of the Hyde Amendment at the U.S. Capitol.



After the news conference, some participants will remain on the eastern steps of the Capitol for the entire evening and conduct a "die-in" as they stand in solidarity with the innocent children whose lives will be lost through abortion violence if the Hyde Amendment is not passed.



The event is being organized by Stanton Public Policy Center. Stanton Public Policy Center is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Since 1976, the Hyde Amendment has saved the lives of 2,400,000 children from abortion violence by refusing to allow federally taxpayer funded abortions. Tragically, President Biden has introduced a budget which completely omits the Hyde Amendment. This means every American will be forced to pay for abortion with their tax dollars.



While the pro-life movement applauds a vote in the United States Senate to support the Hyde Amendment this week, it was only a procedural vote and we still must bring pressure on Congress to ensure it remains in the final budget.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for the Stanton Public Policy Center, states,

"It is critical we are not silent or indifferent on this paramount issue of human rights and justice.

"We will be gathering at the eastern steps of the Capitol to be a bold witness against violence and call on Congress to preserve the Hyde Amendment in the final passage of the federal budget."

"As we remain on the steps throughout the entire evening, we will be conducting a peaceful die-in, physically reminding Congress of the tragic loss of millions of innocent lives through abortion violence if the Hyde Amendment is not passed."

Kristen Day, Executive Director of Democrats for Life, comments,

"We are deeply disturbed by the U.S. House of Representative's decision to pass the Labor/HHS appropriations bill without longstanding bi-partisan language to prevent taxpayer funding of abortion. Claims that that Hyde is a racist policy are misinformed and dishonest given the fact that when states fund abortion minority communities are the targets for abortion instead of parenthood.

"Over 50 percent of abortions are on black and brown babies. My party needs to do better to protect the dignity of human life and the rights of women to not be coerced into abortion."

Danielle Versluys, Chief Operating Officer for Stanton Public Center, adds,

"American taxpayers should not be forced to support abortion with their tax dollars. The Hyde Amendment not only protects taxpayers, but it protects vulnerable mothers and children from predatory programs which promote abortion as a solution instead of education, support and other essential resources.

"Our tax dollars should support programs and policies which promote family preservation and responsible parenthood. It is critical that Congress retain the Hyde Amendment in the final budget, for the good of all Americans - born and preborn."

