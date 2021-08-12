Diamond Teeth Blues Festival

This FREE two-day Blues Music & Arts Festival kicks off Friday, August 20, 2021 from 7 to 11 p.m. with a special Diamond Teeth Mary Tribute Edition of Party on the Patio and continues Saturday, August 21, 2021 for a second day of festivities including a great line-up of talented musicians from Noon to 5 p.m. at the Heritage Station Patio & Gazebo.

Join us Friday, August 20, 2021 from 7 to 11 p.m. as we Party on the Patio with Headliner Lady D and Mission who is returning to the Heritage Station Gazebo stage with her very own brand of blues and jazz in an evening of music honoring the late, great Huntington native and legendary “Queen of Blues” Diamond Teeth Mary McClain at Heritage Station - the very place where she hopped a train in 1915 to follow her dream. Lady D and Mission will be joined by Huntington Blues Challenge Winners Elijah Boone Miller and Three’s Company Blues for a wonderful night of cold beer, great tunes, and good company!

The fun continues Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an open air Artisan Market, organized by The Red Caboose, featuring great local artists and talented craftsmen. Be sure to stop by the great Shops at Heritage Station and enjoy an afternoon of great music starting at Noon on the Gazebo featuring several impressive musical acts including the Huntington Harmonica Club’s 20th Anniversary Lineup, The 1937 Flood, Big Rock and The Candy Ass Mountain Boys, and the Huntington Blues Society All-Star Jam Band! Food trucks and a cash bar will be available so come hungry!

This event was made possible by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and sponsored in part by Taps at Heritage, the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Red Caboose, the Huntington Blues Society, Delta by Marriot, The Grayson Gallery, and Mayo Tree Service.

For more information, call the Park District at 304.696.5954.