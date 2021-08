Dr. Paul Ambrose, a Huntington physician who dedicated his life's work to improving our nation's health and fighting obesity, died in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago this September.





Save the date for Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. at the Ritter Park Fountain to honor his memory and dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles with the return of FitFest.

Enjoy the morning with two bike rides on his namesake trail, the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH), a bike rodeo and more!