Free Comic Book Day

 Saturday, August 14, 2021 - 09:14 Updated 1 hour ago HNN Staff
Free Comic Nook Day will be  Saturday, Aug. 14. It's the 20th  year.

     

Huntington participants are Comic World, 1204 4th Avenue, Purple Earth comics, 1121 4th Avenue  and The Inner Geek at Pullman Square, Ashland's Inner Geek, 104 16th Street and Superhero Creamery, 500 Winchester Ave, Suite 406-A will participate locally.

   

 

Two of the three stores in Huntington offer Archie Comics, too .  Both Ashland stores offer Archie Comics Kids Give a Ways.    

Check stores for hours and availability.

 
Punch in your zip code and pick a shop that tickles your fancy! https://freecomicbookday.com/StoreLocator