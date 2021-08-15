Ryan Reynolds "Free Guy" Tops Weekend Boxoffice

Friday the 13th weekend saw Ryan Reynolds "Freestyle" nab the top spot with a higher than expected $28.4 million at cinemas. Home Invasion sequel, "Dpm't Breathe 2", narrowly beat "Jungle Cruise" for second place $10.6 million to $9 million.

The biography of Aretha Franklin "Respect" assisted by a strong Jennifer Hudson performance skewed to an older mostly female audience and 48% black for $8.8 million and strong recommendations finished fourth. Margo Robbie's "Suicide Squad" fell to $7.5 million playing in cinemas and HBOMAX.

"Old," "Black Widow", and "Stillwater" were 6, 7, and 8, followed by Green Knight and "Space Jam."

Next weekend brings "The Protege," "Finch," "Reminiscence" and "Night House" for wide release. August 27th has "Candyman" as the sole release.

New York City beginning Aug. 18 will require proof of vaccine for indoor venues.

Marvel tosses "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" for Sept. 3 release. T The tentpole will be a first for Labor Day weekend and has a 45 day exclusivity. It will be the first to test post COVID and post vaccination environment. Although NYC now requires proof of vaccination for restaurants, cinemas, and gyms, Delta's surge could mean more areas with mandates, but no lock downs are anticipated.



