Booster Shots Authorized for Immune Compromised
Qualifying for a shot will be mainly verbal. New England Walgreen's begin shots this week. Nursing home patients may be next. People with preexisting respiratory conditions may also be eligible for boosters.
Delta surges have led to an increase in first time jabs.
Florida has lost two teachers to Delta prior to school opening. California had a confrontation between non-vax, non-mask believers, which resulted in a fight. One reporter was injured.
A controversy exists between mandating shots and masks and allowing it to be a personal choice.