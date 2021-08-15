The Keith Albee's sister in Flushing has been mostly demolished as of Juadly 2021. A cage remains to place a restored lobby in front of a condo high rise without a start date for construction.

The restorers of the lobby had to sign a non-disclosure agreement regarding the auditorium destruction'

For the scene to appear untouched the demolition came from the rear with inside gutted leaving walls seemingly in place,

It is unknown if any auditorium artifacts were saved.

Essentially, the landmarked lobby is stored disassembled with no where to put it. A Flushing city agency rejected a design that would have added more artifacts, but added four floors for upscale hotel as part of the high rise condo.

Save thee Flushing RKO has now changed to save the removed lobby stored in pieces in a warehouse.

When the roof was removed the decorative plaster melted. We give thanks to Huntington's Fire Department for controlling a store front fire inside the walls that would have caused more than smoke damage to the interior.

Derek Hyman that night his hand to the wall next to the store front and said, it's hot." A break through would have fire damaged the main theater.

Photos from Flushing, NY. Chris Kellberg, Joe Baiardi, Bob Ristelhueber, Chris Goodney, and Bloomberg. (Facebook). Final photo Keith Albee, Huntington by Kellberg.