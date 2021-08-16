Boyd County Seizes Nearly $200,000 of Fentanyl

Nearly $200,000 of fentanyl has been seized by members of Appalachia HYDRA, according to a press release from the Northern Kentucky Drug Task Force.

The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, members of the Ashland Police Field Operations Division, and the Kentucky State Police K-9 Unit obtained a warrant at a home in Boyd County, seizing approximately one kilo of pressed fentanyl, a gun, a substantial amount of cash, and other paraphernalia.

38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover operations, the release states. The arrestee will be charged with aggravated drug trafficking, the release and a TV station stated.











