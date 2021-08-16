Huntington Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Methamphetamine Offense

A Huntington man was sentenced to 46 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Deshawn Derese Nelson, 52, previously admitted that he intended to distribute approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine seized from him during an arrest in Parkersburg.

According to court documents, Nelson was arrested by the Parkersburg Police Department during a traffic stop on Lynne Street on December 26, 2018 for an outstanding capias from Cabell County.

While processing him on the arrest, officers found methamphetamine hidden in Nelson’s pantleg.

Nelson had previously been convicted of robbery, theft, carrying a deadly weapon and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and was facing charges of first degree arson and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance when he was arrested.