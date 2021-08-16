Huntington East's Math Academic Coach Jessica Pennington encourages students to do extra to build their math skills.
Monday, August 16, 2021 - 02:30Updated 2 hours agoHNN Staff
Huntington East Middle School's Math Academic Coach, Jessica Pennington, encourages her students to do extra math to build math skills. Jessica rewards students each month who go beyond their assigned problems with a party.
