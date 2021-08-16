Nominations now open for 2021 Power of Performance awards

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Nominations are now open for the Power of Performance awards.

Members of the Small Communities, BIG Solutions conference awards selection committee are now accepting nominations for southern West Virginia success stories.

“If you have a success story, we want to learn from you,” Brittany Bruce, the Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia logistics coordinator said. “These awards honor West Virginia doers who work tirelessly every day to create positive change and build communities. The Power of Performance awards give us an opportunity to celebrate those making a powerful difference.”

The selection team is looking to highlight achievements in a 21-county region that includes Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Putnam, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne, Webster and Wyoming counties.

The nominations can be individuals, successful communities, groups or organizations. Each year successful nominees are honored during the Small Communities, BIG Solutions conference, which will take place this year beginning Monday, Nov. 15, and continue through Thursday, Nov. 18. The conference partners, including the Alliance for Economic Development in Southern West Virginia, Coalfield Development Corporation and the West Virginia Community Development Hub will highlight innovative and passionate projects during the conference.

Each year the event allows professionals, community leaders, students and experts to share their unique perspectives on southern West Virginia success stories.

Topics of successful entries in the past have included topics such as:

Putting people to work: Are you involved in a project that is helping to put people to work?

Revitalizing communities: Are you working to help revitalize your community?

Changing lives: Are you or your organization helping West Virginians lead more productive and/or healthier lives?

To nominate someone for one of the awards and to see past honorees, visit www.wvsolutions.net. Nomination deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Self-nominations are encouraged.