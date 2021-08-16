Most read
- RIP RKO Keith's , Will the Removed Lobby Ever Be Used?
- An Almost Exceptional Second Time Around
- "Never Give Up" Little Super Hero Remembered by Huntington's Mortal Super Heroes; Rocker's Donation Designated for Boy's Headstone
- Scenes from Sen. Joe Manchin Forum at Huntington City Hall
- VETERANS DAY: Major Lauren Edwards Delivers Keynote Address
- Ryan Reynolds "Free Guy" Tops Weekend Boxoffice
- Cabell Midland's Mary Cook Receives 2021 WV Rhododendron Award
Marshall Freshman Convocation Changed to Virtual Event
Students will be able to watch a livestream of the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. on www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.
The class photo and We Are Marshall movie viewing that were scheduled to follow convocation have been canceled as well.
A complete schedule of WOW activities, leading up to the first day of class for the fall semester, may be found at www.marshall.edu/wow.