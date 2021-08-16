Marshall Freshman Convocation Changed to Virtual Event

Huntington - Due to a forecast for inclement weather, the Freshman Convocation originally scheduled to take place Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium has been changed to a virtual event.

Students will be able to watch a livestream of the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. on

The class photo and We Are Marshall movie viewing that were scheduled to follow convocation have been canceled as well.

A complete schedule of WOW activities, leading up to the first day of class for the fall semester, may be found at www.marshall.edu/wow.