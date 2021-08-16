Ohio School Films

AUGUST 21, SATURDAY - ACTING

The basics of acting & the getting involved.

AUGUST 28, SATURDAY - ACTION

Scene study and script analysis as we explore and develop the actor's artistic tools: body, voice and imagination.

SEPTEMBER 4, SATURDAY - AUDITIONING

Get a basic understanding of the audition process plus learn valuable audition techniques to help you stand out.

SEPTEMBER 11, SATURDAY - APPLY

Here is your complete step by step process on how to start acting in faith based movies and television