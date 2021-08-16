Ohio School Films

JCFILMS has produced over 30 faith and family friendly movies.  Their goal is simple; create family friendly films while offering opportunity for people of faith to get involved in Christian movie making. 

 

AUGUST 21, SATURDAY - ACTING
The basics of acting & the getting involved.

AUGUST 28, SATURDAY - ACTION
Scene study and script analysis as we explore and develop the actor's artistic tools: body, voice and imagination.

SEPTEMBER 4, SATURDAY - AUDITIONING
Get a basic understanding of the audition process plus learn valuable  audition techniques to help you stand out.

SEPTEMBER 11, SATURDAY - APPLY
Here is your complete step by step process on how to start acting in faith based movies and television.

SEPTEMBER 12, SUNDAY
OPEN AUDITION - The Goodness of God.

CLASS TIMES:

9AM - 11AM - Kids (4-8)

11AM to 1:  Pre-Teen (9-12)

1PM to 3: Teen (13-18)

3PM to 5: Adults (19+)

CLASS DATES:

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Saturday, September 4 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021

LOCATION:

Crossroads Church - Ontario Campus

636 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd.

Mansfield, OH  44906

During the fall of 2021, JCFilms will be produce a new Dean Cain film in the area.  If your teen has every considered being in films .... here is their chance to GET INVOLVED!  

 