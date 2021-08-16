Most read
- RIP RKO Keith's , Will the Removed Lobby Ever Be Used?
- An Almost Exceptional Second Time Around
- "Never Give Up" Little Super Hero Remembered by Huntington's Mortal Super Heroes; Rocker's Donation Designated for Boy's Headstone
- Ryan Reynolds "Free Guy" Tops Weekend Boxoffice
- VETERANS DAY: Major Lauren Edwards Delivers Keynote Address
- Scenes from Sen. Joe Manchin Forum at Huntington City Hall
- Cabell Midland's Mary Cook Receives 2021 WV Rhododendron Award
Ohio School Films
AUGUST 21, SATURDAY - ACTING
The basics of acting & the getting involved.
AUGUST 28, SATURDAY - ACTION
Scene study and script analysis as we explore and develop the actor's artistic tools: body, voice and imagination.
SEPTEMBER 4, SATURDAY - AUDITIONING
Get a basic understanding of the audition process plus learn valuable audition techniques to help you stand out.
SEPTEMBER 11, SATURDAY - APPLY
Here is your complete step by step process on how to start acting in faith based movies and television.
SEPTEMBER 12, SUNDAY
OPEN AUDITION - The Goodness of God.
CLASS TIMES:
9AM - 11AM - Kids (4-8)
11AM to 1: Pre-Teen (9-12)
1PM to 3: Teen (13-18)
3PM to 5: Adults (19+)
CLASS DATES:
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Saturday, September 4 2021
Saturday, September 11, 2021
LOCATION:
Crossroads Church - Ontario Campus
636 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd.
Mansfield, OH 44906
During the fall of 2021, JCFilms will be produce a new Dean Cain film in the area. If your teen has every considered being in films .... here is their chance to GET INVOLVED!