Warner Reports 1,343 New WV Business Registrations for July 2021

The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,343 new businesses statewide during the month of July 2021 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Calhoun County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of six new businesses, a 2.9% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Lincoln, Pendleton, Summers and Hancock counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of nine new business entities registered in Lincoln County in July 2021. In Pendleton County, nine businesses registered. Summers County saw 12 new business registrations and Hancock County registered 19 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of July were Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Harrison and Cabell. Kanawha County successfully registered 129 businesses in July 2021. Monongalia County reported 91 business registrations. In Berkeley County, 79 businesses registered. Harrison County saw 60 new businesses register with Cabell County totaling 53 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 15,884 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 17.92% growth rate for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.