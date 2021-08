Melinda Stephens, 49, of Huntington, was found dead in a vehicle about 8:41 a.m. in the 500 block of 10 1/2 Alley, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The police department is asking the public for assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the bureau at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.