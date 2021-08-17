Kindred to Sponsor Back to Marshall Celebration

Kindred Communications will sponsor a Herd Rally Friday Aug. 20 at 9th Street between Third and Fourth Avenue at 7 pm as part of Friday Nights 9th Street Live.

The Oakwood Band plays at 7 pm. Marshall's rally starts at 8 pm.

“We are so excited to celebrate Marshall pride with our Marshall Family,” said Mallory Jarrell, Marshall’s director of branding and trademarks, in a news release. “It is always a terrific way to come together as a community, have fun and show off our Herd

“After not being able to do the Thundering Herd Rally in person last year due to the pandemic, we can’t wait to see Herd fans back together again in their green and white to kick off the upcoming seasons,” Reeves Kirtner said in a release. “We are so proud of our relationship with Marshall University and we’re honored to put on such a great event for the community and fans.”