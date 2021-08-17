Most read
- RIP RKO Keith's , Will the Removed Lobby Ever Be Used?
- COVID-19 UPDATE: West Virginia now administering extra vaccine dose to immunocompromised individuals
- An Almost Exceptional Second Time Around
- Woman's Body Found on Southside
- Scenes from Sen. Joe Manchin Forum at Huntington City Hall
- "Never Give Up" Little Super Hero Remembered by Huntington's Mortal Super Heroes; Rocker's Donation Designated for Boy's Headstone
- VETERANS DAY: Major Lauren Edwards Delivers Keynote Address
B.P.J. V. WestVirginia State Board of Education
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 - 04:02 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
A new law in West Virginia would ban her from doing so because she is transgender. Becky and her parents sued and are represented by the ACLU, the ACLU of West Virginia, Lambda Legal and Cooley LLP.
Over 75 anti-trans laws were introduced in 2021. Among them was HB 3293 in West Virginia which
bans girls who are transgender from participating in school sports. This law was signed by Gov. Jim Justice despite his inability to name any transgender athletes in West Virginia. This ban, and laws like it, are opposed by women athletes, women’s sports organizations and medical experts.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that banning girls from participating in school sports because they are transgender is unconstitutional.