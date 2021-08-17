Most read
- RIP RKO Keith's , Will the Removed Lobby Ever Be Used?
- COVID-19 UPDATE: West Virginia now administering extra vaccine dose to immunocompromised individuals
- An Almost Exceptional Second Time Around
- Woman's Body Found on Southside
- Scenes from Sen. Joe Manchin Forum at Huntington City Hall
- "Never Give Up" Little Super Hero Remembered by Huntington's Mortal Super Heroes; Rocker's Donation Designated for Boy's Headstone
- VETERANS DAY: Major Lauren Edwards Delivers Keynote Address
New Films Friday Pullman Square
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 - 06:45 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE GAnimation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard
DIRECTOR
Cal Brunker
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM
TRAILER ▶
PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE - LITTLE PUPS EVENTGAnimation/Family
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian Wes, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Brisbin
DIRECTOR
Cal Brunker
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM
TRAILER ▶
THE PROTEGERAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick
DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Nudity; Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
REMINISCENCEPG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan
DIRECTOR
Lisa Joy
MORE INFORMATION ► Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love? 2DDrug Material; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Strong Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
THE GREEN KNIGHTRDrama/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson
DIRECTOR
David Lowery
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DGraphic Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence9:25PM TRAILER ▶
OLDPG-13Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Kathleen Chalfant
DIRECTOR
M. Night Shyamalan
MORE INFORMATION ►
ack to the Future.