 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 - 06:45 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
New Films Friday Pullman Square

Here are some new Frlday flicks for Huntington.

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE G

Animation
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard

DIRECTOR
Cal Brunker

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM


The Movie - Little Pups EventTRAILER ▶

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE - LITTLE PUPS EVENTG

Animation/Family
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian Wes, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Brisbin

DIRECTOR
Cal Brunker

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM

Poster of The ProtegeTRAILER ▶

THE PROTEGER

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick

DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Nudity; Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM

Poster of ReminiscenceTRAILER ▶

REMINISCENCEPG-13

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan

DIRECTOR
Lisa Joy

MORE INFORMATION ►  Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love? 2DDrug Material; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Strong Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM

Poster of The Green KnightTRAILER ▶

THE GREEN KNIGHTR

Drama/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson

DIRECTOR
David Lowery

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DGraphic Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence9:25PM Poster of OldTRAILER ▶

OLDPG-13

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Kathleen Chalfant

DIRECTOR
M. Night Shyamalan

MORE INFORMATION ►  

