WV Governor Declares State of Preparedness as floods, Delta threaten

The governor has declared a state of preparedness as "more people are going to die from DELTA." Gov.

Justice also reported that there are now 13 active outbreaks associated with churches throughout West Virginia.

The churches are located in Cabell, Fayette, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Mason, McDowell, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

Additionally, there are 21 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

Meanwhile, there are 28 active inmate cases and 15 active staff cases across the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation system. To view the latest DCR case update, click here

GOV. JUSTICE DECLARES STATE OF PREPAREDNESS

Also, Gov. Justice announced that he has issued a State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecasted to affect West Virginia this week from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. This State of Preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.

Additionally, the Governor has instructed all State agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness.

The Governor stands ready to declare a State of Emergency for all areas that the Division of Emergency Management deems necessary