2021’s Best & Worst Community Colleges – WalletHub Study

With Americans struggling financially due to COVID-19 and a year of community college nearly three times less expensive than a year at a public four-year college, the personal-finance website WalletHub

, coupled with its state-by-state ranking of the

, as well as

and expert commentary.

To determine where students can receive the best education at the cheapest rates, WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.

Top 20 Community Colleges 1. State Technical College of Missouri (MO) 11. Kapiolani Community College (HI) 2. College of San Mateo (CA) 12. De Anza College (CA) 3. Saddleback College (CA) 13. Los Angeles Harbor College (CA) 4. Butte College (CA) 14. Alexandria Technical & Community College (MN) 5. Santa Fe Community College (NM) 15. College of Southern Maryland (MD) 6. Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (AR) 16. Irvine Valley College (CA) 7. Kauai Community College (HI) 17. Los Angeles Mission College (CA) 8. Ohlone College (CA) 18. Northern Wyoming Community College District (WY) 9. Northwest Iowa Community College (IA) 19. Evergreen Valley College (CA) 10. Los Angeles Pierce College (CA) 20. Northwestern Connecticut Community College (CT)



States with the Best Community-College Systems 1. Hawaii 11. Arkansas 2. Wyoming 12. Wisconsin 3. Washington 13. Colorado 4. Maryland 14. Minnesota 5. New Mexico 15. Oregon 6. Connecticut 16. Virginia 7. North Dakota 17. New Jersey 8. California 18. Michigan 9. South Dakota 19. West Virginia 10. New York 20. Tennessee

To read the full reports, please visit:

Individual Schools: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-community-colleges/15076

School Systems: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-worst-community-college-systems/15073

Methodology

In order to determine the best and worst community-college systems in the U.S., we drew upon our analysis of 2021’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, which was conducted at the individual-school level across a sample of 685 institutions and 19 key metrics.

For our state-by-state analysis, we calculated a weighted average of the scores earned by the community colleges in each state and the number of students enrolled in each school. The state with the highest average corresponds with a rank of No. 1, or the best community-college system. We also took into account only the states that had at least two community colleges present in our sample of the Best & Worst Community Colleges in order to ensure comparability of results.

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the National Center for Education Statistics, Campaign for Free College Tuition, U.S. Department of Education and Council for Community & Economic Research.