Another Guard at Metropolis Nuke Turns Uranium Whistleblower
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 - 22:46 Updated 40 sec ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
The world's largest hexa-fluoride conversion plant stored uranium in open air , allowed workers to wear contaminated clothing home, and other violations.
Bobby Vaughn hosts the pod cast at http://www./podbean.com/ew/pb-ba75h-1054eae or http://acalltoactions.com on all podcast networks i.e. itunes, spotify, and ihearRADIO.com.