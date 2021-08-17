Another Guard at Metropolis Nuke Turns Uranium Whistleblower

Former Wackerhut Security Guard has done a Silkwood. Christopher McClutchen discussed on a podcast how the Illinois plant gives detailed eyewitness accounts of uranium waste dumped into the Ohio River.

The world's largest hexa-fluoride conversion plant stored uranium in open air , allowed workers to wear contaminated clothing home, and other violations.

