Aug. 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1286
|08/16/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|AHPD21-03779
|08/16/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Domestic Assault; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-03779
|08/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Disorderly Conduct; Domestic Assault; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-03760
|08/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSO21-1285
|08/16/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-03684
|08/16/2021
|information report
|Closed
|CHPD21-03775
|08/16/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03775
|08/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Discharging Firearm in City Limits
|Open
|CHPD21-03776
|08/16/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-03776
|08/16/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-03778
|08/16/2021
|Sexual assault in the third degree
|Open
|HPD21-03777
|08/16/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|CHPD21-03773
|08/16/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03773
|08/16/2021
|information report
|Open
|IHPD21-03773
|08/16/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|CCSO21-1284
|08/16/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-03774
|08/16/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|MPD21-0283
|08/16/2021
|Driving SRL; IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION CARD, PLATE OR PERMIT; No Insurance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1283
|08/16/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-03772
|08/16/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|CHPD21-03771
|08/16/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03771
|08/16/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|CHPD21-03770
|08/16/2021
|Recovered Stolen Auto
|Closed
|HPD21-03770
|08/16/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03769
|08/16/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices
|Closed
|CCSO21-1282
|08/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSOC21-1282
|08/16/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03768
|08/16/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|VHPD21-03767
|08/16/2021
|Open
|AHPD21-03763
|08/16/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03763
|08/16/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-03764
|08/16/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03765
|08/16/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|CHPD21-03766
|08/16/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-03766
|08/16/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-1281
|08/16/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny; Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-03761
|08/16/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed