Aug. 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 - 09:00

The Huntington Police Department release the following information on  recent incidents.

CCSO21-1286 08/16/2021 Domestic Battery Open
AHPD21-03779 08/16/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Domestic Assault; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-03779 08/16/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Disorderly Conduct; Domestic Assault; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-03760 08/16/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
CCSO21-1285 08/16/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-03684 08/16/2021 information report Closed
CHPD21-03775 08/16/2021   Open
HPD21-03775 08/16/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Discharging Firearm in City Limits Open
CHPD21-03776 08/16/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-03776 08/16/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-03778 08/16/2021 Sexual assault in the third degree Open
HPD21-03777 08/16/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
CHPD21-03773 08/16/2021   Open
HPD21-03773 08/16/2021 information report Open
IHPD21-03773 08/16/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
CCSO21-1284 08/16/2021 information report Closed
HPD21-03774 08/16/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
MPD21-0283 08/16/2021 Driving SRL; IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION CARD, PLATE OR PERMIT; No Insurance Closed
CCSO21-1283 08/16/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-03772 08/16/2021 B & E Auto Closed
CHPD21-03771 08/16/2021   Closed
HPD21-03771 08/16/2021 Deceased Person Closed
CHPD21-03770 08/16/2021 Recovered Stolen Auto Closed
HPD21-03770 08/16/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03769 08/16/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices Closed
CCSO21-1282 08/16/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSOC21-1282 08/16/2021   Open
HPD21-03768 08/16/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
VHPD21-03767 08/16/2021   Open
AHPD21-03763 08/16/2021   Open
HPD21-03763 08/16/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-03764 08/16/2021   Closed
HPD21-03765 08/16/2021 Found Property Closed
CHPD21-03766 08/16/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-03766 08/16/2021 B & E Auto Open
CCSO21-1281 08/16/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny; Malicious or unlawful assault Open
HPD21-03761 08/16/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
