Aug. 15 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, August 16, 2021 - 10:00

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03759 08/15/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1280 08/15/2021 Improper Registration; Insurance Required; No Operator's License Closed
CHPD21-03762 08/15/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
CCSO21-1278 08/15/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-1279 08/15/2021 Expired Registration; Insurance Required; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-03758 08/15/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
CCSO21-1277 08/15/2021 Tresspassing other than structure Closed
CCSO21-1276 08/15/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-03757 08/15/2021 information report Closed
HPD21-03756 08/15/2021 Open Container Closed
HPD21-03755 08/15/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-03754 08/15/2021 Assault; Obstructing officer Closed
HPD21-03753 08/15/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-03752 08/15/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-03751 08/15/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03750 08/15/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03749 08/15/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-03748 08/15/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-03747 08/15/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed