Presidential search committee schedules third series of listening sessions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s presidential search committee is planning a third series of on-campus listening sessions for students, faculty and other campus community members.

The purpose of the sessions, which are set for next Wednesday, Aug. 25, on the Huntington campus, is to solicit input about challenges the university’s 38th president will face in the next 5-10 years and to identify skills and experiences a successful candidate will need to overcome those challenges. Previous listening sessions were held in July and earlier this month on the Huntington and South Charleston campuses.

Marshall’s presidential search began in April, when President Jerome A. Gilbert announced he would not seek an extension of his contract that ends July 15, 2022.

The schedule of listening sessions is available on the university’s presidential search website and is being updated as sessions are scheduled.

In addition to attending a listening session, anyone wishing to provide input can contact the Search Committee by e-mail, or provide feedback or nominate a candidate through the website. The search committee will consider input throughout all stages of the search process.

The search committee is being assisted by the executive search firm Academic Search.