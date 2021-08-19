Collegiate Recovery Community accepting scholarship applications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Community (CRC) has three new Recovery Scholarship opportunities available for students registered for classes during the 2021 fall semester.

Students applying for the scholarships must be actively pursuing recovery, enrolled as a part-time or full-time Marshall University student, and participate in the Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Community. There are two scholarships available in the amount of $500 and two scholarships for $200.

All eligible applicants are encouraged to apply by completing the application form on the MU Collegiate Recovery website. The application should be submitted along with one letter of recommendation by e-mail to Amy Saunders at saunde22@marshall.edu. Deadline for application submission is Friday, Sept. 10.

A selection committee composed of the Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Advisory Board will review and select the scholarship recipients. Applicants will be notified of their status by Friday, Sept. 24.

The CRC provides a supportive community where students in recovery can achieve academic success while participating in a genuine college experience free from alcohol and other drugs. Programs at the CRC are designed to empower students to reach their full potential and help encourage and promote academic, personal and professional goals. The program offers a wide array of resources for any student looking to make a positive change in their life.

For additional information about the scholarship opportunities available or to learn more about the Collegiate Recovery Community at Marshall University please visit www.marshall.edu/collegiate-recovery-community.