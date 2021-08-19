Learn How to Startup or Expand a Manufacturing Business

Partnering with the Robert C. Byrd Institute for Flexible Manufacturing, Advantage Valley seeks those who have an interest in getting started in manufacturing and how to move a product from idea to prototype to production. This webinar is designed to assist those who may have an ideafor a small business making a product, or for an existing manufacturing business that wants to expand.

The FASTER WV program provides free business coaching and mentoring; entrepreneurship courses to teach basic business skills; and access to a FASTER WV revolving loan fund for businesses that struggle to obtain bank financing. The program is designed to help people start or grow businesses in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne Counties.

“One of the challenges in small scale manufacturing is taking that first step,” says Terrell Ellis, Executive Director of Advantage Valley. “RCBI and FASTER WV have tremendous resources that can make that first step less scary. There are folks ready and willing to help you build a prototype of your product and assess the costs of scaling up, as well as talk through your business concept, its strengths and weaknesses. These resources are designed to make it easier to successfully start and run your own business.”

FASTER WV partners include the WV Small Business Development Center, BridgeValley Community & Technical College, Unlimited Future, Inc., and The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority. Major funding for the FASTER WV program is provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, with additional support from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Unlimited Future, Inc., Truist and the USDA.

For more information about the FASTER WV program or to register for the webinar, please visit https://advantagevalley.com/faster-wv-initiative or call Advantage Valley at 304-352-1165.