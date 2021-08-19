National Hunting & Fishing Days celebration to take place at Adventure on! Freedom Festival Sept. 10-12 with free general admission

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV — West Virginia's National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration will look a little different this year as the popular outdoor expo will be part of the inaugural Adventure On! Freedom Festival at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV, Sept. 10-12.

In addition to free National Hunting and Fishing Days activities, the Adventure On! Freedom Festival will feature outdoor adventures such as zip-lining, rock climbing and shooting sports, the Mountaineer GNCC race, the WV Jeep Club off-road and overland experience and a 9/11 memorial concert featuring the band Lonestar. A variety of vendors and food options also will be available during the weekend.

Details about the festival, including ticket information, are available at

. Access to adventures like zip-lining, rock climbing, shooting and archery can be purchased online for an additional cost.

"We are excited to bring all of the traditional National Hunting and Fishing Days activities to this incredible event this year," said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel. "Events like this are a great place for us to show off our beautiful state's outdoor heritage and introduce a new generation of hunters and anglers to the sport."

Hunting and Fishing Days activities include the WVDNR Outdoor Youth Challenge, a hands-on opportunity for children of all ages to experience a variety of outdoor activities including fishing, firearm use and wildlife identification. Participants can also visit the big buck and trophy fish display, which will showcase some of the best mounts from around the state. More details can be found online at

.

General admission is free, but participants are encouraged to register for the event. There is a $15 weekend parking fee for all cars.