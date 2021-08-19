We are Marshall star new Captain America

Anthony Mackie who played Nate Ruffin in We are Marshall partially shot in Huntington been tapped as Captain Amerca in the Marvel Franchise's fourth installment.

Mackie already took his Avengers character, Sam Wilson aka the Falcon, from big screen to small for Disney+, with creator/writer Malcolm Spellman and director Kari Skogland at the helm. Now he’s set to board Captain America 4, with Spellman to pen the script with Dalan Musso

He will replace Chris Evans. Mackie will be the first black Captain America.



