Cabell orange; Wayne Red on Wednesday

State Department of Health and Human Resources' officials posted the map Thursday that showed the following counties in red: Wayne, Lincoln, Wyoming, Clay, Nicholas, Wood, Pleasants, Wetzel, Barbour, Randolph, Berkeley and Marshall.
Twenty-eight counties were in orange: Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Fayette, Boone, Raleigh, Logan, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, Jackson, Roane, Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Lewis, Upshur, Harrison, Tyler, Taylor, Monongalia, Hardy, Hampshire, Morgan, Jefferson and Ohio