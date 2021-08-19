Prestera one of three state facilities receiving $1 million for rural substance abuse

The funding will support and expand vaccination efforts in rural communities by recruiting and training healthcare workers and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines for preventable diseases.

Our COVID-19 vaccine distribution in West Virginia was one of the strongest in the nation, setting the example for communities across the country,” Senator Capito said. “This effort was vital to our states recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it helped save countless lives. I’m glad to see this funding from the CDC headed to West Virginia to help continue that success, while strengthening vaccine distribution efforts across rural communities in the future.”

She continued, "This past year has been devastating for our nation’s continued battle against the addiction crisis, especially in more rural states like West Virginia. This epidemic has touched all of us one way or another, and it has left lasting scars on our families and communities. Providing our communities with the resources needed to combat substance use is a vital part of our recovery efforts, as well as providing access to maternal services and obstetrics care,” Senator Capito said.

WVU and Wirt County Health Services also received funding.