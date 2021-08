The Delta surge has dropped movie theatre confidence levels by customers to 61%, according to Hollywood Reporter. It was 81% in early July.

Studios have once again gone into m delay mode for some films. VENOM 2 has been pushed back. Clifford the Dog is now tba. Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania has been sold to Amazon Prime.

Overseas is unstable; studio say re;ease dates are not in stone, including No Time to to Die, Top Gun Maverick and Ghostbusters Afterlife.