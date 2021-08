Aug. 23 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-16 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND CABELL COUNTY PURSUANT TO THE BYRNE JUSTICE GRANT (JAG) PROGRAM AWARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-17– AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 787.09 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING REPEAL OF THE BUSINESS AND OCCUPATIONS TAX ON RETAIL BUSINESSES

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-57 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CREATING THE POSITION OF GRANTS MANAGER

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-59 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO CONTRIBUTE FUNDS TO THE CABELL HUNTINGTON HEALTH DEPARTMENT TO ASSIST IN RECOVERY OF FINANCIAL STABILITY FOR DEFICITS RESULTING FROM COVID-19 RELATED EXPENSES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-60 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO CONTRIBUTE FUNDS TO THE CONTACT RAPE CRISIS CENTER TO ASSIST IN RECOVERY OF FINANCIAL STABILITY FOR DEFICITS RESULTING FROM COVID-19 RELATED EXPENSES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

10. Resolution re: #2021-R-61 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO CONTRIBUTE FUNDS TO THE HUNTINGTON AREA CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU TO ASSIST IN RECOVERY OF FINANCIAL STABILITY FOR DEFICITS RESULTING FROM COVID-19 RELATED EXPENSES

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

11. Resolution re: #2021-R-63 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #1 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

12. Resolution re: #2021-R-64 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #1 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022 COAL SEVERANCE FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

13. Good & Welfare

14. Adjournment