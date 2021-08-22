OPINION: David Stockman - Hurrah! Washington's Pointless Sojourn in the Graveyard of Empires Is Finally Over

depicting the fate of the British expedition into Afghanistan in 1841-42.

William Barns Wollen's 1898 painting "The Last Stand of the 44th at Gundermuck"

This weekend’s momentous events cry-out for a reformulation of Earnest Hemingway’s famous five word quip in “The Sun Also Rises”.

Per his description of the route to bankruptcy: How did the dismal Afghan outpost of Washington’s Potemkin Empire collapse?

“Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”