OPINION: David Stockman - Hurrah! Washington's Pointless Sojourn in the Graveyard of Empires Is Finally Over
Less than three months ago, Afghanistan’s puppet President, Ashraf Ghani, inadvertently crystalized 20-years worth of lies, delusions, misdirection and malfeasance by Imperial Washington’s policy-makers and proconsuls in response to a question from the press:
Q: How long can your government last without US support?
A: Forever.
Read more at LewRockwell.com
A member of Congress from Michigan (1977-81), David Stockman served as President Ronald Reagan's Director of the Office of Management and Budget (1981-85) and is the author of four books, including The Great Deformation: The Corruption of Capitalism in America, and Peak Trump: The Undrainable Swamp and the Fantasy of MAGA.