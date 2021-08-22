OPINION: David Stockman - Hurrah! Washington's Pointless Sojourn in the Graveyard of Empires Is Finally Over

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, August 22, 2021 - 09:30
William Barns Wollen's 1898 painting "The Last Stand of the 44th at Gundermuck"
William Barns Wollen's 1898 painting "The Last Stand of the 44th at Gundermuck"
depicting the fate of the British expedition into Afghanistan in 1841-42.

This weekend’s momentous events cry-out for a reformulation of Earnest Hemingway’s famous five word quip in “The Sun Also Rises”.

Per his description of the route to bankruptcy: How did the dismal Afghan outpost of Washington’s Potemkin Empire collapse?

“Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”

Less than three months ago, Afghanistan’s puppet President, Ashraf Ghani, inadvertently crystalized 20-years worth of lies, delusions, misdirection and malfeasance by Imperial Washington’s policy-makers and proconsuls in response to a question from the press:

Q: How long can your government last without US support?

A: Forever.

Read more at LewRockwell.com 

 

A member of Congress from Michigan (1977-81), David Stockman served as President Ronald Reagan's Director of the Office of Management and Budget (1981-85) and is the author of four books, including The Great Deformation:  The Corruption of Capitalism in America, and Peak Trump:  The Undrainable Swamp and the Fantasy of MAGA