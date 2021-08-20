Aug. 19 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.
|HPD21-03823
|08/19/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03822
|08/19/2021
|obstructing traffic (street)
|Closed
|CCSO21-1302
|08/19/2021
|DUI less than .150; Failure to Maintain Control
|Closed
|HPD21-03821
|08/19/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|CCSO21-1301
|08/19/2021
|Fugitive From Justice; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|VHPD21-03819
|08/19/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-03817
|08/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03815
|08/19/2021
|Battery
|Open
|MPD21-0287
|08/19/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Open
|HPD21-03818
|08/19/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-03814
|08/19/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-03820
|08/19/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03813
|08/19/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-03816
|08/19/2021
|Soliciting, etc. a minor via computer
|Open
|CCSO21-1299
|08/19/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03812
|08/19/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
PrevNext