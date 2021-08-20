Man shot in Lawrence County, Ohio

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late night shooting that occurred at 485 CR 123, Chesapeake, Ohio 45619.

The victim, 33-year-old Wesley A. Earls, was shot one time in the right arm with a small caliber handgun. The preliminary investigation shows that a dark colored (possibly blue) newer model Ford Explorer had stopped on the roadway in front of Mr. Earls’s residence.

Words were exchanged between Mr. Earls and the driver of the vehicle, and this suspect brandished a handgun and fired several rounds in the direction of Mr. Earls. One round struck Mr. Earls in the right arm.

The suspect’s vehicle then fled in the direction of SR 7.

Deputies provided first aid to Mr. Earls at the scene and the Lawrence County EMS transported him to the Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.

An immediate search of the area for the suspect vehicle was unsuccessful.

This investigation is in its early stages, according to Sherfee Jeff Lawless.