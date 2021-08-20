Mayor Names Search Committee to Assist in Police Chief Chief Selection

Mayor Steve Williams has assembled a citizen-based search committee that will assist him in the selection of a new Huntington Police chief.

Williams met with committee members for the first time Wednesday, Aug. 18, to discuss the process for selecting the next police chief. The application period, which ended, Aug. 6, resulted in 16 candidates applying for the position.

Search committee members include: -- Sharon Frazier (chairwoman), former federal and state prosecutor and former municipal judge. -- Bishop Samuel Moore, pastor of Full Gospel Assembly. -- Bishop Charles Shaw, pastor of Real Life Christian Center, president of Huntington Black Pastors Ministerial Association and former District 3 Huntington City Council member. -- Brandi Jacobs-Jones, chief of staff and senior vice president of operations at Marshall University. -- Lauren Plymale, assistant prosecutor, Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. -- Joseph L. Williams, chairman and CEO of Basic Supply Company, Inc. -- Amy Crossan, partner with law firm of Bouchillon, Crossan & Colburn. -- Bob Bailey, At-Large Huntington City Council member. -- Joyce Gibson, secretary/treasurer for Region 1 SEIU/1199. -- Kirk Dodrill, owner of T.K. Dodrill Jewelers. -- David Tyson, attorney with law firm of Tyson & Tyson. -- Sandra Clements, former District 5 Huntington City Council member.

“I have asked this committee to provide me with a list of finalists from the pool of candidates who have applied for the position of police chief,” Williams said. “The committee members are trusted individuals who have the capabilities of vetting the police chief candidates thoroughly and recommending finalists whose vision of public safety reflects the needs of our community.”

“I look forward to working with the search committee members as we begin to review the list of candidates,” said Frazier, chairwoman of the search committee. “Mayor Williams has made the objectives of the committee clear, and I am confident we will submit a qualified list of finalists to him.”

Williams will conduct interviews with the finalists upon completion of the search committee’s work before he submits his nomination to City Council for approval this fall