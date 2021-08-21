COVID-19 Daily Update 8-20-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 20, 2021, there have been 3,269,169 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 177,533 total cases and 3,008 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old male from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Upshur County, a 48-year old male from Jefferson County, a 60-year old male from Wetzel County, and a 53-year old female from Wood County.

“As we send sympathies to these families, I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,727), Berkeley (13,854), Boone (2,299), Braxton (1,133), Brooke (2,333), Cabell (9,853), Calhoun (424), Clay (602), Doddridge (677), Fayette (3,888), Gilmer (960), Grant (1,372), Greenbrier (3,040), Hampshire (2,030), Hancock (2,956), Hardy (1,657), Harrison (6,673), Jackson (2,416), Jefferson (5,084), Kanawha (16,558), Lewis (1,559), Lincoln (1,748), Logan (3,540), Marion (5,024), Marshall (3,885), Mason (2,298), McDowell (1,786), Mercer (5,632), Mineral (3,123), Mingo (2,953), Monongalia (9,880), Monroe (1,315), Morgan (1,369), Nicholas (2,077), Ohio (4,643), Pendleton (749), Pleasants (1,013), Pocahontas (750), Preston (3,074), Putnam (5,821), Raleigh (7,668), Randolph (3,185), Ritchie (808), Roane (747), Summers (914), Taylor (1,434), Tucker (599), Tyler (832), Upshur (2,376), Wayne (3,533), Webster (658), Wetzel (1,620), Wirt (490), Wood (8,600), Wyoming (2,294).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.